GIRLS BASKETBALL

Van Buren 41 at LCS/MSSM 31

Jan. 19, 2017, at 10:07 p.m.

At Limestone, the Crusaders bolted to a 25-4 halftime lead on the way to victory.

Leah Gendreau scored 14 points to lead Van Buren. Tiffany Morrow tallied 13 points and Emma Lajoie provided 10 points.

Taylor LaBreck led Limestone Community School/Maine School of Science and Mathematics with 11 points. Stephanie Bragg added eight points.

Van Buren: A. Nicknair, Li. Gendreau 2-0-4, S. Rioux, E. Lavoie 5-0-10, T. Morrow 4-4-13, B. Caron, S. Soucy, M. Bresett, Le. Gendreau 7-0-14, K. Roy, B. Laplante

LCS/MSSM: M. Tucker 1-1-3, S. Bragg 3-0-8, E. Son, H. Luce 2-0-4, K. Dillenbeck 2-1-5, T. Labreck 2-7-11, R. Dillenbeck

VB 11 25 31 41

LCS 2 4 15 31

