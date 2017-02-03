BOYS BASKETBALL

Van Buren 34 at Ashland 56

Feb. 03, 2017, at 9:46 p.m.

At Ashland, Steven Bellanceau netted 20 points as Ashland rolled.

Kyle Beaulier added 10 points for the Hornets and Baily Clark 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Luc Perreault paced Van Buren with 20 points.

Van Buren: Pelletier, Thiverage, Saucier, Lavoie, Sytulek 2-4-8, T. Soucy 1-0-2, L. Perreault 9-2-20, Searles, B. Soucy 1-0-2, E. Perreault 0-2-2

Ashland: Doughty, Haley 1-0-3, Berry 1-0-2, Craig 0-3-3, Clark 4-3-12, Beaulier 4-1-10, Wortman 1-0-2, M. Deabay 2-0-4, Albert, Bellanceau 9-2-20

VB 10 14 22 34

Ashland 13 18 39 56

3 pt goals: Haley, Clark, Beaulier

 

