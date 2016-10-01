BOSTON — Junior Kerri Alexander scored three second-half goals to break open a one-goal game and lead the University of Massachusetts Boston Beacons to a 5-2 victory over the University of Southern Maine Huskies in a Little East Conference women’s soccer match Saturday night at James Cotter Field.

The victory snapped a five-game winless stretch (0-3-2) for the Beacons, and lifted their record to 2-7-2 overall and 1-1-1 in LEC play. The Huskies dropped their fifth straight game to slide to 3-7-0 overall and 0-3 in the conference.

Leading 2-1 going into the second half, Alexander increased the Beacons’ lead to 4-1 with her first two goals of the season in the 61st and 66th minutes. Alexander completed her hat trick in the 89th minute.

Southern Maine took a short-lived 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute as senior Hana McNally scored her second goal of the season.

UMB got the equalizer just over four minutes later as sophomore Kate Leavitt tallied her second goal of the season off a double assist from sophomore Carly Robinson and Alexander. Sophomore Jaclyn O’Grady put the Beacons ahead in the 33rd minute when she converted a feed from junior Jessi Beverlin .

The Huskies picked up a second goal in the final minute when rookie Adela Kalilaw scored her second goal of the season on a header of a cross from senior Analies Ross-Dyjak.

UMB sophomore goalie Alyssa Fugiel picked up her second win of the season playing the first 75 minutes and making four saves. Rookie keeper Jessie Tenaglia played the final 15 minutes making one save. USM sophomore Taylor Canastra recorded five saves.