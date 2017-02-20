MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Danny Antonoff and Ryan Bloom each scored three times, as the University of New England men’s ice hockey team tied a school record with 11 goals in an 11-1 victory over Becker College in the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) regular-season finale Monday afternoon at the New England Sports Center.

UNE (13-9-2, 9-7-2 CCC) will be seeded fifth for the upcoming CCC Championship and play a quarterfinal-round road game versus No. 4 Curry College this coming Saturday (Feb. 25). The pairings and complete tournament bracket will be released later this evening.

In addition to the hat-tricks by Antonoff and Bloom, the Nor’easters received a goal apiece from Christian Rossetti, TrevorFleurent, Blaise Healy, Ryan Burr and Chris Harlow. Dmitris Jones tied a school single-game record with four assists, while Christian Merritt set-up three to establish a career-best. Burr, Trevor Fleurent, Brady Fleurent and Dylan Bengtson added two assists apiece.

After Rossetti and Bloom had given UNE a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission, the Nor’easters exploded for seven second-period goals to break the game wide open. Six of the seven goals came on the power play, as UNE scored three times on a Becker five-minute major penalty. Willard McMillen got the Hawks on the board at the 7:58 mark to account for Becker’s lone goal of the contest.

The Nor’easters would tack-on a pair of tallies in the final period for the final margin. Their 11-goal output equaled the school record set last season (Nov. 6, 2015) versus Saint Michael’s College. UNE also established a school record with 68 shots on three different Becker goaltenders.

UNE netminder Payton Porter upped his record to 3-0 with 20 saves.

Becker, which ended its season at 6-18-1 (5-12-1 CCC), racked up 19 infractions to total 95 penalty minutes. The Nor’easters took advantage by scoring eight power-play goals in 15 attempts, upping their nation-leading success rate in that category to 32.1 percent (50-for-156).