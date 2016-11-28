WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

University of New England at Bates (Awaiting score)

Nov. 28, 2016, at 7 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. Casco suspect, 59, killed in shootout with police
  2. Three people arrested in Route 9 drug bust
  3. Teens injured after pickup slides off snow-covered road in The CountyTeens injured after pickup slides off snow-covered road in The County
  4. Man accused of two-county rampage that left 2 dead gets new lawyersMan accused of two-county rampage that left 2 dead gets new lawyers
  5. Explicit language alert: Watch the new video from O’Chang Comics, buddyExplicit language alert: Watch the new video from O’Chang Comics, buddy