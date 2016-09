LOWELL, Massachusetts -Kendra Ridley’s goal in the 11th minute goal was enough to lift the UMaine women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over UMass-Lowell 1-0 on Thursday evening.

Maine is now 6-3-0 overall, 2-0-0 in conference play..

Vivan Bell got the assist on Ridley’s goal for the Black Bears. Samantha Cobotic had five saves on five shots.