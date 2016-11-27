SALEM, Mass. — Salem State University scored three goals in a span of 5:27 midway through the second period before holding off a late comeback bid by the University of New England for a 3-2 non-conference women’s ice hockey win Sunday afternoon (Nov. 27) at Rockett Ice Arena.

The victory was the first of the season for the Vikings, who now own a 1-5-0 record. UNE stands at 3-5-1.

An Annie Mullen goal in the final minute of the first period gave the Nor’easters a 1-0 lead. Mullen carried the puck into the offensive zone before converting a wrist shot from the left circle for her team-leading fourth marker of the season. Tatum Gietl assisted on the play.

The Vikings would seize control with their barrage in the pivotal middle period, however. Kylie Currier scored on the power play for Salem State’s first goal beforeKerryann Goode went back-to-back to give the hosts the lead for good.

UNE was unable to cut into its deficit until Gietl scored during a 5-on-5 situation with 25 seconds left in regulation. Shannon Smith was credited with an assist.

After the ensuing face-off, the Nor’easters continued to apply pressure, but Salem State goaltender Sarah Plourde denied UNE the rest of the way.

The Nor’easters fell short in the scoring column despite more than doubling (46-20) the Vikings’ shot-on-goal total. Plourde turned aside 44 shots to earn the win, while Caty Flagg totaled 17 for the visitors.