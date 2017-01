MACHIAS, Maine — Alicen Brooks tallied 39 points, 10 rebounds and five steals as UMaine-Machias rolled past Unity College.

Alayna Caricoffe recorded 17 points and 16 rebounds and Angel Lyons 17 points for the Clippers.

Reanna Bond paced Unity with 12 points and 13 rebounds while Michaela Devogt scored 11 points.