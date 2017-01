MACHIAS, Maine — Jesse Gray recorded 19 points and eight rebounds as UMaine-Machias edged Unity College 66-64 in a men’s college basketball game Wednesday night.

Dexter Moore recorded 16 points for the Clippers and Darius Clark 11. Trey Thompson contributed 10 points and 24 rebounds.

Hunter Engel, Sean Tocci and Donato Cieri had 13 points apiece for Unity.