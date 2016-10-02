HARTFORD, Conn. — Kelcie Finn scored the deciding tally with 7:09 remaining as No. 19 Trinity College (Conn.) edged the University of New England by a 3-2 margin in field hockey action Sunday afternoon (Oct. 2) at Robin Sheppard Field.

The Bantams (8-1) have now won seven straight outings, while the setback brings an end to the seven in-a-row by the Nor’easters (9-2).

Finn factored in each of the Trinity goals, assisting Chandler Solimine twice as the hosts went up 2-0 through 37 minutes. Solimine first found the back of the net with 3:40 elapsed in the contest.

UNE responded just 95 seconds after falling two behind (39th minute), when Vonde Saunders (Center Conway, N.H.) notched her team-leading ninth goal off an assist from Nicole Matarozzo (Wolfeboro, N.H.). And, in the 50th minute, Saunders registered the assist as Bridget Cavanaugh (West Friendship, Md.) tied things up at 2-2.

Big Blue, however, would not get another shot in the remaining 20 minutes.

Lori Berger did enough to secure the win in goal for the Bantams, making 12 saves — 11 of which came in the 1st half.

For the Nor’easters, who return home to face Nichols College on Tuesday (5 p.m.), Holly Smith (Peabody, Mass.) posted 11 saves.

Trinity will be off until Saturday before a visit to No. 2 Bowdoin College.