BRISTOL, R.I. - The University of New England picked up its seventh straight win with a 6-2 victory over the Roger Williams University Field Hockey team Saturday afternoon in Commonwealth Coast Conference action.

Both teams were locked in a scoreless battle early on, despite the Nor’Easters holding the Hawk offense to a minimum. RWU managed only one shot on net in the entirety of the first half.

UNE ultimately broke through in the 29th minute with Kendra Macdonald notching the first goal of the game and her first score of the year. Less than a minute later, she would quickly double the UNE advantage with another score.

Kersey Boulay closed out the half for UNE with the third goal of the contest at the 34thminute, sending the Nor’Easters into halftime with a comfortable lead.

Hannah Buckley picked things up where they left off with for UNE less than two minutes into the second half with another tally for the Nor’Easters. Vonde Saunders followed with another UNE goal in the 44th minute for UNE.

The Hawks finally broke through in the 48th minute, with Alex Coppinger finding Meghan Curran for her first score of the season in the 48th minute. However, Becky Zakorchemny got the score right back for UNE on the ensuing possession.

Sydney McCarthy knocked in the final score for Roger Williams in the 59th minute, as UNE held on for the win.

Nor’Easter keeper Holly Smith earned the win, playing 47:07 of action. Mya Lunn took the loss while making six