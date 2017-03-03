WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNE 2 at Norwich 4

March 03, 2017, at 8:14 p.m.

NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Amanda Conway broke a 2-2 tie at 13:26 of the final period, and Norwich University added an empty-net goal with just over a minute remaining for a 4-2 win over the University of New England in a New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Championship semifinal-round game Friday afternoon (Mar. 3) at Kreitzberg Arena.

The top-seeded and fourth-ranked Cadets (21-5-1) advance to Saturday’s title game and will face the winner of No. 2 Manhattanville College and No. 3 University of Massachusetts Boston. The fifth-seeded Nor’easters conclude their season with a record of 11-14-2.

In addition to the game-winner, Conway notched the first goal of the game to finish as the lone multiple goal-scorer of the day. Adrieana Rossini and Sarah Schwenzfeier had the other Norwich markers. For UNE, seniors Mary Wirth and Gabby Crugnale tallied power-play goals.

Norwich built a 2-0 advantage in the opening 8:19 of the contest behind goals from Conway and Rossini. The Nor’easters would cut their deficit in half late in the first frame when Mary Wirth scored on UNE’s first power-play opportunity of the afternoon. Julianne Sheehan and Kierra Wright assisted on the play.

UNE once again took advantage of a one-player advantage to tie the score with 16:46 elapsed in the second period. Wirth sent a shot toward the Norwich cage that deflected off the body of a Cadet defender and dropped to the ice. Crugnale then poked home the puck for her team-best 11th goal of the season.

Conway’s deciding goal was her 19th of the year, and Schwenfeier’s empty-netter pushed her season total to 17.

Winning goaltender Laurie King needed 19 saves to improve her record to 17-2-1. Sydney Helmbrecht offered a strong performance in her final game, totaling 38 stops.

“I have never been prouder of a group of young adults than I was today,” commented UNE head coach David Venditti after the game. “It was a total team effort, and our senior class have certainly left an amazing footprint on our program.”

View stories by school

  1. Information sought on missing Lincoln teenInformation sought on missing Lincoln teen
  2. The long battle over a condemned Stockton Springs home could end soonThe long battle over a condemned Stockton Springs home could end soon
  3. Bangor firefighters deliver baby on I-95 overpassBangor firefighters deliver baby on I-95 overpass
  4. State can’t be sued for selling off midcoast man’s property and house, court rulesState can’t be sued for selling off midcoast man’s property and house, court rules
  5. Snow, ice cause fiery crash, multiple other crashes on stretch of I-95Snow, ice cause fiery crash, multiple other crashes on stretch of I-95