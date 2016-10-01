WENHAM, Mass. — Caleb Cole scored a pair of first-half goals, and Gordon College went on to tally three more in the second half to take a 5-0 victory over the University of New England in a Commonwealth Coast Conference men’s soccer match played on a rain-soaked Saturday afternoon.

Gordon won for the fifth consecutive start to improve to 7-1-1 overall and 3-0-1 in conference play and maintain at least a share of the top spot in the CCC standings.

Cole scored on a beautiful diving header 7:09 into the game to get Gordon on the scoreboard. He added his second marker in the 31st minute, blasting home a shot from 30 yards for his sixth tally of the season.

Tyler Modzeleski, Danny Nkhalamba and Matt Chartier would add second-half goals as Gordon pulled away.

Josh Spoonhour needed four saves to record the shutout, while Elijah Leverett had six for UNE.