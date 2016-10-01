WENHAM, Mass. — Tri-captain Taylor Littlefield Langevin scored a pair of goals in a span of 3:14 late in the first half to provide the University of New England with a 2-0 victory over Gordon College in a Commonwealth Coast Conference women’s soccer match played in steady rain Saturday (Oct. 1) at The Quad.

The victory improves UNE’s overall mark to 7-2, while extending the Nor’easters’ perfect start in conference play to 4-0. Gordon falls to 4-4-1 (1-2-1 CCC).

Littlefield Langevin tallied the first goal off a UNE corner kick in the 34th minute. Edie Pallozzi found Brianna Cota at the top of the box, and Cota’s low shot was re-directed by Littlefield Langevin into the goal. She followed that a little more than three minutes later with a rocket from 25 yards out for her team-leading sixth marker of the season. Katie Beaudoin had an assist on the play.

The Nor’easters controlled play in the sloppy conditions, earning advantages in shots (28-6) and corner kicks (6-1). Brielle Robinson made a pair of stops for UNE, which plays a non-conference match Wednesday at Colby College.

Kali Denty had a busy afternoon in goal for the Fighting Scots, totaling 18 saves.