AKRON, Ohio — The University of Maine at Presque Isle softball team dropped all three games during its appearance at the United States Collegiate Athletic Association national tournament at Firestone Stadium.

Penn State Fayette shut out the Owls 2-0 on Tuesday after UMPI (22-16) lost a pair of one-run, extra-inning games on Monday. Carlow University edged UMPI 4-3 in the first game of the event, then Penn State Beaver nipped the Owls 3-2 in the losers’ bracket.

Tiffany Markovitch pitched a seven-hit shutout to help Penn State Fayette win the ninth-place game. She struck out three and walked one.

Monica Joseph stroked two RBI singles among three hits for the winners and Aubrey Yates collected four singles.

Nicole Marucci hit two singles for UMPI to support losing pitcher Sara Packard, who spaced 12 hits hits three strikeouts and a walk.