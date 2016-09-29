MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

UMFK at Vermont Tech (Awaiting score)

Sept. 29, 2016, at 4 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. Quimby buys oceanside campground to reopen itQuimby buys oceanside campground to reopen it
  2. Police say woman kidnapped off street in RocklandPolice say woman kidnapped off street in Rockland
  3. Teen driver accused of going 146 mph on I-95 in MaineTeen driver accused of going 146 mph on I-95 in Maine
  4. My daughter was born a boy. Here’s why we’re just like any other Maine family.My daughter was born a boy. Here’s why we’re just like any other Maine family.
  5. Developer bringing one of downtown Bangor’s largest structures back to lifeDeveloper bringing one of downtown Bangor’s largest structures back to life