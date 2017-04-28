GORHAM, Maine – Freshman Madison Greene (Moultonborough, N.H./Moulton Academy) earned her fourth consecutive win in the circle as the University of Southern Maine Huskies defeated the UMass Boston Beacons 7-2 in the first game of a Little East Conference doubleheader Friday afternoon at the USM Softball Stadium. UMass Boston rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the second game to earn the split with an 8-7 win in game two.

Southern Maine is now 5-5 in the Little East Conference and 13-14 overall. UMass Boston stands at 22-9 and 7-5 in the LEC.

GAME ONE: Southern Maine 7, UMass Boston 2

Greene continued her strong pitching for the Huskies littering seven hits over seven innings without giving up a walk to earn her fourth consecutive win of the season to improve to 5-1 on the season. Greene struck out four in the win. Greene was helped by a strong day at the plate from seniors Shelby Obert (Norridgewock, Maine/Skowhegan) and Mary Caron (Lewiston, Maine/St. Dominic’s). Obert was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI, while Caron was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.

After a scoreless three and a half innings, Southern Maine got on the board in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single up the middle from Obert. UMB tied it up in the top of the fifth on an RBI single up the middle from freshman Ari Bilotta (Leominster, Mass.), but Southern Maine responded with four runs in the home half of the inning to break open the game and lead 5-1. The Huskies collected four runs on four hits, including RBIs from senior Allison Pillar (Buxton, Maine/Bonny Eagle), sophomore Brooke Cross (Saco, Maine/Thornton Academy), Obert and junior Amber Kelly (Berwick, Maine/Noble).

The Beacons cut their deficit to 5-2 in the top of the sixth on another RBI single up the middle from Bilotta, but USM closed the door on the Beacons in their next at-bat adding two more runs, including an RBI single through the right side from Caron. Greene closed out the game getting two ground outs and a line-out all to Obert at third base.

UMB freshman Jess Greenspan (Rocky Hill, Conn.) took the loss for the Beacons. She allowed nine runs (six earned) on nine hits and six walks.