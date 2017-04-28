GORHAM, Maine – Freshman Madison Greene (Moultonborough, N.H./Moulton Academy) earned her fourth consecutive win in the circle as the University of Southern Maine Huskies defeated the UMass Boston Beacons 7-2 in the first game of a Little East Conference doubleheader Friday afternoon at the USM Softball Stadium. UMass Boston rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the second game to earn the split with an 8-7 win in game two.

Southern Maine is now 5-5 in the Little East Conference and 13-14 overall. UMass Boston stands at 22-9 and 7-5 in the LEC.

Trailing 5-2 through four innings, the Beacons took advantage of three Husky defensive miscues, and banged out five hits to put up four runs in the top of the fifth, claiming the lead from Southern Maine.

Sophomores Roxanne Vento (Arlington, Mass.), Alyssa Tulley (Lowell, Mass.) and senior Lauren Mitsiaris (Taunton, Mass.) each had RBIs in the pivotal inning, putting UMB ahead 6-5. UMB added two more runs in the top of the sixth to take an 8-5 lead on RBI singles from Bilotta and sophomore Taylor Pawlina (Woonsocket, R.I.).

Trailing by three, USM pulled to within a run in the bottom half of the inning on a two-run double from Pillar. After working their way out of a seventh inning jam, Southern Maine threatened to extend the game in the bottom of the seventh with runners on and one out, with back to back singles from freshman Kayleigh Bohan (Bedford, N.H.) and Kelly. Greenspan entered the game for the Beacons, and completed the save. Greenspan made an outstanding defensive play to cut down the lead runner for the second out, before retiring the Huskies with a ground out.

Sophomore Annie Thomas (Lunenburg, Mass.) earned the win in relief of starter freshman Megan Hoben (Beford, Mass.). Thomas pitched 3.1 innings allowing two earned runs on five hits. Southern Maine’s Kelly was the hard-luck loser. Kelly allowed four runs, two earned, on seven hits and one strikeout in four innings. Freshman Alexis Brown (Malden, Mass.) pitched 1.2 innings, allowing four runs (all unearned) on six hits and two walks. Junior Haeli Campbell (Manchester, N.H.) closed out the final 1.1 innings, yielding a single hit.