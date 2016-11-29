WATERVILLE, Maine — University of Massachusetts at Boston had 37 points from its bench, including a game-high 20 from Alecia Quinones, in a 55-49 non-conference women’s basketball win over Colby College on Tuesday night.

Quinones was 8-for-13 from the field, including a 2-of-3 effort from 3-point range. Maritza Scott also came off the bench and scored 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting. Katie Mathieu, another reserve player, added a game-high seven assists, six rebounds, and added four points for the Beacons (3-2 overall). Chantel Jordan had six points and five boards.

Both teams shot 36.5 percent (19-for-52) from the field, but UMB had a 37-9 advantage in bench scoring and had only 14 turnovers to Colby’s 22.

Haley Driscoll, the NESCAC Player of the Week for last week, had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Mules (3-2). Katie McCrum was 3-for-5 from 3-point range on the way to 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals. MK Caverly had a team-high five assists and six rebounds, while Emily Davis added six rebounds and five points.

The Mules got off to a fine start and led 10-3 after Driscoll scored inside with 5:51 left in the first quarter. The Beacons went on a 10-0 scoring run to take a 13-10 margin with 1:16 to play. UMB led 15-13 at the quarter break and took a 30-27 halftime margin.

Colby received back-to-back 3-point shots from McCrum to go up for the last time at 33-30, but Quinones answered with a trey to tie the game at 33. With the score 37-37, the Beacons went on a 6-2 scoring run over the last 4:27 of the third quarter to take a 43-39 margin into the final 10 minutes.

The Mules got as close as two points twice in the fourth quarter, the final time at 45-43 after a jumper by Sarah Hancock with 8:05 to play. With the Beacons up 48-45, Scott scored inside and Jordan added another inside score for a 52-45 margin.