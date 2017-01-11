RANDOLPH, VT – The University of Maine at Presque Isle Owls Women’s Basketball team (3-9) challenged host Vermont Tech in the Vermont Tech Classic in the opening round. The Knights (4-11) were not able to hang with the Owls, as UMPI would take a 71-53 decision.

The teams would look to be evenly matched throughout the first half. UMPI would take a two-point lead after the first quarter. After trading the lead back and forth to start the second quarter, The Owls’ offense would heat up and go on a 14-3 run to build an eight-point lead. The Knights would chip away to cut the deficit to five going into halftime. After the break UMPI’s defense would contribute to them build a lead. The Owls would create 18 turnovers in the second half and force the Knights to shoot just 25.8% from the floor down the stretch. Vermont Tech would score just nine points in the fourth quarter as the Owls would pull away with an 18-point victory.

UMPI would shoot 42.9% from the field in the game, which included nine of 25 from the three-point arc. Teegan Laweryson (JR, Moscow, ME) would hit on three of four three-point attempts in the game to lead the Owls with 14 points in the game. She would add four rebounds, three steals, and an assist in the effort. Rhylee Wright (FR, Frenchville, ME) would end up with a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, while blocking five rebounds and two steals. Amanda Hotham (SR, Fort Fairfield, ME) would score 13 and grab six rebounds, while Sydney Churchill (SR, Fort Fairfield, ME) would score 11 points, collect five rebounds, and have six assists. The Knights’ Doireanne Chesbrough (FR, Burlington, VT) would lead all scorers with 18 pionts while grabbing eight rebounds. Paige Wells (SR, Orleans, VT) would be credited with a double-double for her 13-point, ten rebound effort.