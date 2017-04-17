COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UMaine-Presque Isle at UMaine-Farmington (Awaiting score)

April 17, 2017, at 3 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. There’s a new coyote-wolf hybrid appearing in Maine’s forestsThere’s a new coyote-wolf hybrid appearing in Maine’s forests
  2. Bangor police investigating shooting on Ohio StreetBangor police investigating shooting on Ohio Street
  3. Body found in woods near Brewer Wal-Mart, police say
  4. The Portland statue criticized for being too white almost crushed its creatorThe Portland statue criticized for being too white almost crushed its creator
  5. Immigrants fear rough waters after federal agents arrest Maine immigrantsImmigrants fear rough waters after federal agents arrest Maine immigrants