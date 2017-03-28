COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UMaine-Presque Isle at Southern Virginia (Awaiting score)

March 28, 2017, at 7 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. Brunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside barBrunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside bar
  2. LePage seeks to lock tougher welfare rules into lawLePage seeks to lock tougher welfare rules into law
  3. Belfast chase ends after car rams police SUVs, crashes into light poleBelfast chase ends after car rams police SUVs, crashes into light pole
  4. Lincoln Academy administrator arrested for OUILincoln Academy administrator arrested for OUI
  5. Citing personal reasons, Long Creek superintendent resignsCiting personal reasons, Long Creek superintendent resigns