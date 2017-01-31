CASTINE, Maine – Maine Maritime Academy women’s basketball cruised to an 83-35 victory over UMaine-Fort Kent on Tuesday evening, in non-conference action inside of Smith Gymnasium.

The Mariners jumped out to a 6-0 lead following threes from Kristi Willey (Topsham, Maine) and Melinda Ogden (Searsport, Maine) and never looked back. Maine Maritime held the Bengals to just eight points in the first quarter and seven points in the second quarter to take a commanding 46-15 lead into halftime.

Ogden led the Mariners with nine points in the first 20 minutes of play, while Savana Jankowski led the Bengals, also with nine points.

Maine Maritime held the Bengals to just 20 points in the second half, cruising to the 83-35 victory.

Odgen scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Mariners, while also pulling down six rebounds, dishing out four assists, and tallying two steals and a block. Alex Winchester(Hampden, Maine) finished just shy of the double-double with a 11 points and nine rebounds and Alayne Felix (Mahopac, N.Y.) rounded out the Mariners in double-digits with 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Janokowski finished the evening with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block to lead the Bengals. Ashley Sauri led UMaine-Fort Kent with seven rebounds, and Bianca Gutierrez led the team with four assists.

The Mariners improve to 10-9 overall on the season and return to North Atlantic Conference play this Friday, February 3 when they travel to take on Johnson State at 7:30 pm. The Bengals fall to 15-10 and will also return to on Friday, February 10, when they host UMaine-Presque Isle at 5:00 pm.