Clermont, Fla. – UMaine Farmington gets swept in a softball double-header against Middlebury on Tuesday by a score of 15-3 and 10-0 in non-conference action in Clermont, Florida.

The Panthers completed the sweep using another big inning in the second game. With the contest scoreless, Middlebury batted around in the second inning, scoring seven times. Giles started the frame with a single and scored one batter later when Stone belted a two-run homer to right field. Daczkowski and Gardner also had clutch hits, delivering RBI doubles later in the inning for a 7-0 lead.

Siobhan O’Sullivan made it 8-0 in the team’s next turn at the plate, scoring on a wild pitch, while a sacrifice fly to left field by Ali Della Volpe plated another run.

Middlebury closed out the scoring in the last of the fourth, when O’Sullivan doubled to left-center field to score Stone from first base.

Panther pitcher Allison Quigley (2-2) notched her second shutout of the spring, yielding only two hits in five innings with seven strikeouts.

O’Sullivan was a perfect 3-3 at the plate with two runs score and a RBI, while Stone was 2-3 with home run and two RBI.

For the Beavers (1-7), Skylar Watson (1-2) took the loss, while Kiana Thompson and Amber Grady each finished 1-2 in the batter’s box.