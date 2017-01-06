JOHNSON, VT. – The Johnson State College women’s basketball team fell to UMaine-Farmington 69-66 in a North Atlantic Conference (NAC) game on Friday evening at Carter Gym.

The Badgers drop to 4-6 on the season and 2-3 in the NAC, while UMaine-Farmington goes to 2-7, 2-3 NAC.

Johnson started out on a 10-5 run, but the Beavers battled back, taking a 16-15 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the quarter. UMaine-Farmington held the lead through the remainder of the first, holding a 21-17 advantage. Ashley Goddard led Johnson with six points in the quarter, while Jenessa Talaricopicked up six of her own for UMaine-Farmington.

The Badgers pulled things back even at 25 midway through the second on a Kasey DeGreenia layup. Emma Duggan hit a last second three pointer to tie the game at 33 heading into the break. Nicole Menard led all scorers in the period with six.

UMaine-Farmington gained the lead at the start of the third, progressively extending their advantage to 10 points by the end of the quarter, 52-42. Sarah Voorhis led all scorers in the period with five.

The Badgers came out strong in the fourth, going on a 14-2 run to start the period and taking a 56-54 lead. The Beavers battled back, however, regaining the lead for good at the 1:55 mark and took the 69-66 victory.

Voorhis and Menard each scored a game high 16 points for the Badgers, with Voorhis collecting eight rebounds. DeGreenia pulled in a game high 14 rebounds and notched 14 points for the double-double.

Cheyenne Malloy scored a team high 13 for the Beavers, with Kennadi Grover adding 12 and seven rebounds.