WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UMaine-Farmington 69 at Johnson State 66

Jan. 06, 2017, at 10:12 p.m.

JOHNSON, VT. – The Johnson State College women’s basketball team fell to UMaine-Farmington 69-66 in a North Atlantic Conference (NAC) game on Friday evening at Carter Gym.

The Badgers drop to 4-6 on the season and 2-3 in the NAC, while UMaine-Farmington goes to 2-7, 2-3 NAC.

Johnson started out on a 10-5 run, but the Beavers battled back, taking a 16-15 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the quarter. UMaine-Farmington held the lead through the remainder of the first, holding a 21-17 advantage. Ashley Goddard led Johnson with six points in the quarter, while Jenessa Talaricopicked up six of her own for UMaine-Farmington.

The Badgers pulled things back even at 25 midway through the second on a Kasey DeGreenia layup. Emma Duggan hit a last second three pointer to tie the game at 33 heading into the break. Nicole Menard led all scorers in the period with six.

UMaine-Farmington gained the lead at the start of the third, progressively extending their advantage to 10 points by the end of the quarter, 52-42. Sarah Voorhis led all scorers in the period with five.

The Badgers came out strong in the fourth, going on a 14-2 run to start the period and taking a 56-54 lead. The Beavers battled back, however, regaining the lead for good at the 1:55 mark and took the 69-66 victory.

Voorhis and Menard each scored a game high 16 points for the Badgers, with Voorhis collecting eight rebounds. DeGreenia pulled in a game high 14 rebounds and notched 14 points for the double-double.

Cheyenne Malloy scored a team high 13 for the Beavers, with Kennadi Grover adding 12 and seven rebounds.

View stories by school

  1. The Maine towns with the greatest percentage of empty homesThe Maine towns with the greatest percentage of empty homes
  2. ‘Zippah’ cheaters spark road rage at Route 1 detour in Bath‘Zippah’ cheaters spark road rage at Route 1 detour in Bath
  3. Police arrest man after finding him hiding in closet with riflePolice arrest man after finding him hiding in closet with rifle
  4. Giacomo’s owner pledges to honor gift cardsGiacomo’s owner pledges to honor gift cards
  5. Canadian officials trying to determine what killed thousands of fish in Nova ScotiaCanadian officials trying to determine what killed thousands of fish in Nova Scotia