CASTINE, ME – The UMPI Men’s Basketball Team (5-6) faced a second half surge that they could not overcome, falling to Maritime (NY) (5-5) by a score of 87-66 in day two of the Mariner Classic hosted by Maine Maritime Academy.

An early 9-2 run by the Privateers would put the Owls down early, but UMPI would fight back and tie the game with 13:36 remaining in the first half. Shortly after that the Owls would go on a run of their own, outscoring their opponents 11-2 over a six plus minute period, giving UMPI their biggest lead of the game with six points. The Privateers would come back to tie the game, and after surrendering a lead, they would make a run to claim a 36-34 lead at the half.

The Privateers would get hot in the second half, shooting 58.6% from the floor, including hitting six of 11 from the three-point line. They would be relentless in the second half and slowly build an insurmountable lead. SUNY Maritime would outrebound the Owls 22-13 in the second half, on their way to a 21-point victory.

For the Owls, Derek Healy (SR, Hanover, MA) would lead the attack with 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Kim Collins (SR, Oxon Hill, MD) would score 14 points and grab seven rebounds, while Maurice Harris (JR, Miami, FL) would score 13 and collect five rebounds and four assists. SUNY Maritime’s Tim Hoch (SR, Coventry, RI) would lead all scorers with 25 points and four rebounds. Patrick Macdonald (JR, Buffalo, NY) would record a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 15 rebounds.