MACHIAS, Maine — UMaine-Presque Isle outscored UMaine-Machias 21-10 in the third quarter en route to a 63-41 victory on Monday night.

The Owls picked up their first win of the season (1-5) while the Clippers fall to 2-4.

Rhylee White’s double-double (19 points, 14 rebounds) led UMaine-Presque Isle. Amanda Hotham netted 16 points and Sydney Churchill 11.

Linda Riley scored 18 points for UMaine-Machias.