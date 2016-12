MACHIAS, Maine — Derek Healy led three players in double figures with 20 points as the UMaine-Presque Isle men’s basketball team earned a 68-62 victory over UMaine-Machias Monday night.

Kevin Collins tossed in 15 points for the Owls while Kim Collins contributed 14 points.

Dave Kalmbach’s 16 points paced the Clippers while Darius Clark had 10. Travonne Thompson pulled in 13 rebounds to go with his eight points.