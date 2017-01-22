LYNN, Massachusetts –The University of Maine at Fort Kent women’s basketball team dropped their fourth consecutive contest and six out of eight, falling Sunday afternoon to Washington Adventist, 72-46. The opposing Shock came into the contest with a 4-16 record while the Bengals fall to 14-9.

Washington Adventist jumped out to an early lead, 11-10 but the Bengals were hanging tough. The Shock then outscored UMFK 38-7 over the next 15 minutes to lead 49-17 at the half. UMFK battled but couldn’t make any significant dent in the large lead.

The Bengals shot just 21% and 3-22 from 3. They were also out-rebounded 56-39 on the afternoon.

UMFK was led by Savana Jankowski and Bianca Gutierrez who each scored 16.

WAU was led by Olivia Turner who had 16 points and 13 rebounds. Candace Bernier had 12 and four others had eight points.