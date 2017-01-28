Fort Kent, Maine- The University of Maine at Fort Kent women’s basketball team snapped a four game losing streak by defeating rival University of Maine at Presque Isle, 71-61, on Saturday afternoon.

The Bengals who started the season 11-1, had lost five of their last six contests but got back on track thanks to some hot shooting from the outside from Freshman Madison Fenner. Fenner hit six threes and finished with 22 points. Junior Bianca Gutierrez also chipped in with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Bengals held the visiting Owls to just 26.9% shooting from the floor on the afternoon.

UMPI’s Amanda Hotham turned in a monster performance with 24 points and 20 rebounds, going 12-13 from the free throw line.