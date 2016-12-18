WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UM-Fort Kent 80 at Penn State Mont Alto 65

Dec. 18, 2016, at 12 p.m.

MONT ALTO, Pa. — The University of Maine-Fort Kent women’s basketball team continued its undefeated start by beating Penn State Mont Alto 80-65 on Sunday afternoon.

The Bengals move to 11-0.

UMFK opened the game on an 11-2 run and never looked back from there. The Bengals increased the lead at halftime to 35-23 and opened the second half on a 9-0 run to put the game out of reach.

UMFK forced 22 turnovers and had 23 offensive rebounds.

Madison Fenner hit five 3-pointers for 15 points to lead the Bengals. Ashley Sauri came off the bench to contribute 14 points and 9 rebounds. Savana Jankowski had 10 points and 6 rebounds.

