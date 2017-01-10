WATERVILLE, Maine — Colby College’s Patrick Stewart (Bangor, Maine) scored a collegiate-high 36 points and went 8-for-13 from 3-point range to help the Mules to an 83-71 non-conference victory over University of Maine at Fort Kent on Tuesday night at Wadsworth Gymnasium.

Stewart also was 8-for-9 from the foul line and pulled down six rebounds.

The Mules are 7-6 overall heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. home game with Williams College. Maine-Fort Kent, which beat University of Maine at the start of the season, dropped to 15-3.

Joe Connelly finished with 13 points (3-for-7 from long range), seven rebounds, and three assists. Sam Jefferson also had 13 points and added five rebounds, while Ethan Schlager had six points, seven rebounds, and three assists. The Mules had 22 assists on their 25 made field goals and had a team-high four from Sean Gilmore.

Rosevelt Smith Jr. led the Bengals with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. Joe McCloskey added 17 points and six boards, Bobby Syvanthong scored 15 points and dished a game-high seven assists, and Travis Harlin had 13 points.

Colby shot 45 percent (18-for-40) from 3-point range and had a 42-37 rebounding advantage. Maine-Fort Kent stayed in the game by committing just nine turnovers.

The Mules, who never trailed in the game, darted out to a 15-4 lead on five 3-point shots. The Bengals hung tough and only trailed 34-32 at halftime.

UMFK fell behind 50-39 with another slow start to a half. The Bengals got as close as one point on two occasions, but Colby turned a 55-54 lead into a 64-54 margin thanks to a 3-point shot by Ronan Schwarz and two treys from Stewart.