STANDISH, Maine – Saint Joseph’s College (2-1) defeated University of Maine-Farmington (0-3), 71-43, in a non-conference women’s basketball contest at the Harold Alfond Center on Monday evening.

The game between the former conference rivals was closely contested for the first 14 minutes, as Saint Joseph’s held a slim 20-18 lead with 6:29 remaining in the second quarter. Over the final six minutes of the second stanza, the Monks managed to outscore the Beavers by a 14-2 margin and carried a 34-20 cushion into intermission. St. Joe’s proceeded to maintain at least an 18-point advantage for the remainder of the contest.

Junior forward Regan McFerran, making the first start of her collegiate career, led four SJC players in double digits with 14 points while notching six rebounds and five assists.

Sophomore guard Julia Champagne produced her first career double-double with 11 points and 10 boards.

Sophomore guard Kelsi McNamara tallied 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Sophomore guard Hannah Marks added 10 points with five caroms, three steals, and a pair of assists.

Junior guard Kelly Pomerleau paced the visitors with 12 points off a 4-8 three-point shooting performance. Senior forward Kennadi Grover registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.