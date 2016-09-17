LYNDON CENTER, Vt. – University of Maine at Farmington women’s soccer (2-3-0, 1-0-0) charted a goal from seven different players in a 10-0 blowout win over Lyndon State College (2-4-0, 0-1-0) on Saturday afternoon in the North Atlantic Conference opener.

The Beavers had three players score a pair of goals in the conference win. UMF scored four times in the first half with two goals coming from Bridget Humphrey. Ashley Gleason started off the scoring spree with a goal in the eighth minute and Lydia Roy capped off the opening half with a goal in the 42nd minute.

Roy opened the final half with her second score of the afternoon after an assist came from Gleason. After Gleason tallied her second goal of the day, Katie Clark pushed UMF’s lead to 7-0 and then assisted Haley Murano‘s goal eight minutes later.

The goal-to-assist tree continued in the 86th minute when Murano assisted Tori McLaughlin‘s first career goal. Brittney Sieg closed out the big day with a goal in the 88th minute with Roy assisting the goal.

Kiana Thompson and Leah Burbine split time to earn the shutout win for UMF.

The Beavers outshot the Hornets, 33-2, and won the corner kick battle, 8-2. In the first three games of the season, UMF only scored three times but have combined to score 16 goals in the last two games.