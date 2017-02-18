BANGOR, Maine – Husson women’s basketball seniors, Chandler Guerrette, Denae Johnson, and Darla Morales closed out the final regular season game of their collegiate careers with a strong victory. The Eagles (20-4, 16-2 NAC) took down the Maine-Farmington Beavers (4-20, 4-14 NAC) on their home court 74-60.

Husson showed early domination over Maine-Farmington on Saturday afternoon as they ran the scoreboard 23-9 to finish out the first quarter. The Beavers answered by pushing back in the second quarter, keeping up offensively with the Eagles outscoring Husson 20 to 16, all the while Husson maintained a steady double-digit lead nearly the entire second quarter. Going into halftime, the Eagles were up 39-29.

On the half, the Eagles were magnetized to the ball snatching up 13 steals as a team with Kenzie Worcester helping out immensely with five of her own along with her 15 points. Guerrette also contributed nine points while Anna MacKenzie came up big under the hoop accumulating seven rebounds. For the Beavers, Cheyenne Malloy netted nine points and Kennadi Grover helped out with five points and six rebounds.

Both teams started off strong in the first three minutes of the third quarter until a struggle to connect the ball and basket began as the score inched along. Each team only managed to score six points apiece in the following six minutes. In the final seconds of the quarter, Worcester went to the charity line to drain three baskets and increase the Eagles lead to 55-41.

Finishing out the final quarter strong, both teams tallied up 19 points respectively as Husson captured the win. The Eagles scored an impressive 35 points off of turnovers throughout the game and shot 86.7% (13-of-15) to the Beaver’s 65.0% (13-of-20) from the charity line.

As a team, Maine-Farmington was led by Sara Lamb with 13 points plus Grover and Malloy contributed ten individually. Grover was the only player of the game to pick up a double-double adding on ten rebounds to her double-digit points.

Leading scorers for Husson were Worcester with 18 points, Guerrette with 13 points, then Morales and Sami Ireland each brought in 11 points. With fast reflexes on the court, Worcester snatched up seven steals on the day followed close behind by Johnson’s six steals.