BRYN ATHYN, Pa. — Widener College built a 10-5 halftime lead before holding on late for a 12-10 win over the University of New England in a men’s lacrosse game played Thursday afternoon on the campus of Bryn Athyn College.

The Pride improved their record to 2-3, while the Nor’easters (4-1) dropped their first decision in five outings to fall just short of establishing a program record for the best start of a season.

Tyler Schulte found the net five times to account for nearly half of Widener’s scoring output. Shane Taylor scored three goals and Chris Drake added a pair.

Alex Zadworny had three goals to lead the way for UNE. Dan Auger added a goal and three assists to become the program’s career leader in assists. His three helpers pushed his career total to 98, eclipsing the previous mark of 95 held by 2013 graduate Tyler Thomas.

Widener started quickly, tallying five goals in each of the first two quarters to forge a 10-5 cushion heading into intermission.

After each team scored a goal in the third, the Nor’easters roared back in the final frame with four goals, including a pair inside the final minute.

Anthony Paone had a strong day at the face-off dot for Widener, winning 15 of 25 draws. Matt Horton registered 12 saves in goal for the victory.

Matthew Layton was 9-for-15 on face-offs and had three ground balls for the Nor’easters. Goalkeeper David Pearson finished with nine saves and a team-best four ground balls.

The Pride scored four of their 12 goals on man-up situations to aid in the victory.