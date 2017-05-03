SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Western New England University established an 8-0 first-quarter lead on its way to an 11-7 victory over the University of New England in a semifinal-round game of the 2017 Commonwealth Coast Conference Championship Wednesday afternoon (May 3) at Golden Bear Stadium.

The second-seeded Golden Bears (8-9) advance to Saturday’s championship game and will face either top-seeded Endicott College or No. 5 Curry College. The Nor’easters end one of their most successful seasons in school history with a mark of 14-5.

Western New England jumped all over the visiting Nor’easters early, scoring eight times in the initial 10 minutes of the contest.

UNE was able to cut the deficit in half in the second quarter, getting a pair of goals from Tom Luttrell and one each by Pat Pohle and Philip Young to make the score 8-4 heading into intermission.

Each team would score twice in the third and once in the final frame to account for the final margin of 11-7.

Tim Breau, Nicholas Beauchamp and Jared Ward tallied two goals apiece to pace a balanced Golden Bear attack. Goalkeeper Steven Kerr made 14 stops to earn the victory.

Luttrell scored a game-high three goals to lead the way for UNE. In addition to Pohle and Young with single goals, Andrew Curro and Dan Auger also scored once.

Face-off specialist Hunter Cocks played a huge role for Western New England, winning 15 of 22 draws and scooping up 13 ground balls.

Adam Race was brilliant for UNE, totaling eight ground balls and five caused turnovers. Connor Leggett contributed five ground ball pickups. David Pearson finished with 16 saves in goal.

The Nor’easters were efficient clearing the ball (21 of 24) and took zero penalties for the third time this season.