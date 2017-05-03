BRISTOL, R.I. – The Roger Williams University Women’s Lacrosse made its way to the Commonwealth Coast Conference Championship Game for the fourth consecutive season with a 18-3 victory over the University of New England Wednesday afternoon.

Roger Williams jumped out of the gate with a scoring barrage that the Nor’Easters were unable to withstand. McKenna Everding (Fayetteville, N.Y.) scored twice less than 90 seconds into the game, with Emily Stoeppel (Brookfield, Conn.) adding another score two minutes later for a 3-0 Hawk lead with three minutes off the clock.

UNE’s Jocelyn Davee (Freeport, Maine) grabbed a goal for the Nor’Easters at the 25:51 mark, but Roger Williams quickly answered with four straight tallies in the span of only two minutes. Carly Martin (Scituate, Mass.) herself scored twice in 17 seconds for the Hawks to build the lead to 7-1.

Korinne Bohunsky (Eliot, Maine) added UNE’s last goal of the half with 21:52 left, as Roger Williams ended the period with three more scores, going into halftime up 10-2.

The Hawks picked up right where they left off in the second half, putting up four goals over the first ten minutes of the period. Everding, Martin, and Paige Byrne (Clifton Park, N.Y.) each scored for RWU over the stretch, building RWU’s lead to a 14-2 advantage.

Megan O’Grady (Georgetown, Mass.) had the sole goal for UNE in the half with 13:19 to play. Roger Williams closed out the contest with four more goals over the final 12 minutes, including an Abby Wollenberg (Farmington, Conn.) score with four seconds left.

Everding finished with a game-high six goals for RWU, with Kaelin Hogan (Bethel, Conn.) adding seven points on four goals and three assists. Stoeppel had two points (1 G, 1 A), four ground balls, and four caused turnovers. Kimberly Bolk (Port Jefferson Station, N.Y.) made five saves in the win.

Bohunsky, O’Grady, and Davee each scored for the Nor’Easters. Jolena Lampron (Lyman, Maine) added two ground balls, two draw controls, and two caused turnovers. Maritza Nary (Dover, N.H.) had 11 stops in the loss.

Roger Williams (13-3) will head to top-seeded Endicott on Saturday with the CCC Championship on the line. UNE ends the year at 10-8.