BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Tufts University men’s basketball team pulled away from Bowdoin in the second half of a 77-54 victory on Friday evening at Morrell Gymnasium.

The eighth-ranked Jumbos improve to 10-2 this season while the Polar Bears drop to 7-5.

The teams traded blows in a defensive-dominated opening half with Bowdoin holding an 18-17 lead with under seven minutes left in the frame.

Tufts rolled off an 11-0 run, sparked by three-pointers from Tarik Smith and Ethan Feldman to take a 28-18 edge just two minutes later.

David Reynolds hit a three-pointer before halftime for Bowdoin to trim Tufts’ lead to 34-26 at the break.

The Polar Bears stayed within striking distance early in the second half, as the Tufts lead bounced between six and ten points for the first ten minutes of the period.

The Jumbos lead was still ten points with 7:03 to go before the visitors scored 11 consecutive points, capped by a running lay-in from Smith to take a commanding 21-point edge, 68-47, with 4:35 to go.

Smith finished with a game-high 17 points, six assists and three steals in the victory for Tufts.

Tom Palleschi had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks as 11 different Jumbos scored.

Hugh O’Neil led Bowdoin with 15 points and 11 boards while David Reynolds added 14 points and eight caroms. Jack Simonds also saw double-digits with 11 points and six rebounds for the Polar Bears.

Tufts connected on 41.4% of their shots for the game and held Bowdoin to just 34.4% while forcing 18 turnovers.

The Jumbos converted 42 points in the paint and scored 26 points off Bowdoin turnovers in the win.