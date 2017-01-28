WATERVILLE, Maine — Taylor Foy made her first goal of the season a big one, tallying with just 2:55 to play to give Trinity College a 2-1 win over Colby College in NESCAC women’s hockey Saturday at Alfond Rink.

The Bantams improve to 4-10-2 overall and 3-5-1 in the NESCAC, while the Mules drop to 0-15-3 overall and 0-11-1 in the league.

Trinity had good puck movement on the power play to set up Foy’s goal. She positioned herself near the left point and ripped a one-timer off a pass from Allie Bravi.

Both goaltenders came up with big games to keep the score low and close. Trinity’s Sydney Belinskas stopped 37 shots and had 15 saves in the final period. Colby goalie Halley Fine made 46 saves, including 18 in the final 20 minutes.

The Bantams scored on a transition goal at 16:10 of the first period. With a scrum of players in the corner in the Colby end, the puck squirted out to Kelcie Finn. She broke up the right side of the rink and hit a shot that Fine stopped. Finn tried to poke at the rebound, but Melissa Maffeo came flying in and hit the puck in the net.