WATERVILLE, Maine — Trinity College pitcher Lindsay Golia and Colby College right-hander Wiley Holton both pitched complete games, but the Bantams scored a lone in the first inning and made it hold up in a 1-0 victory in NESCAC East play Friday at the Colby Baseball/Softball Complex.

The Bantams remain in first place in the division with an 8-2 record and are 19-11 overall. The Mules fell to 9-17 overall and 2-8 in the league. The two teams will play a doubleheader starting at noon on Saturday at Colby.

Golia improved to 11-6 overall with the shutout and has 104 innings pitched this season. She allowed just four hits, struck out three, and walked two.

Holton also was on her game, striking out one and walking one while allowing six hits. Four of the six hits came in the first inning, but Holton was able to get out of the jam by allowing just one run.

Erica Merullo opened the game with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Michelle Treglia. Nicole Towner followed with a single to bring in the lone run of the game. Holton left two runners stranded.

Towner was 2-for-3 to lead the Bantams, who did not commit an error. Merullo, Courtney Erickson, Natalie Bruno, and Meghan Race had the other hits. Merullo also had a stolen base.

Carly Swartz had two of Colby’s four hits, while Grace Farnkoff and Kathleen Mason had the other singles. Farnkoff also had a stolen base.

Colby left two runners on base in the fourth and fifth innings. The Mules had runners at second and third with two outs in the fourth. Mason and Swartz had back-to-back singles to lead off the fifth inning.

Bruno finished with 11 putouts at first base for Trinity.