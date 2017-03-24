The Monks pitching staff kept the Terriers’ bats silent throughout the contest, holding them to no runs, four hits, and striking out eight. Grayson Jennings was given the victory in four innings of work.

Brandon Hubbard (New Gloucester, Maine / Gray-New Gloucester) got the nod on the mound for Thomas as he shut the Monks down in the first two frames. St. Joes scored one run in the third on a single from Collins and erupted for five more in the fourth on four hits and two errors. Scott Betts hit a solo homerun in the seventh to end at 7-0.

The Terriers are looking to get in the win column as they face Crown (Minn.) in a doubleheader on Saturday, March 25.