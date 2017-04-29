LYNDON CENTER, Vt. – In Saturday’s North Atlantic Conference men’s lacrosse quarterfinal game, third-seeded Lyndon State College downed sixth-seeded Thomas 11-3. Lyndon will move on to play Castleton University on Wednesday, May 3 at Castleton at 7:00 p.m.

Konner Bick (North Syracuse, N.Y.) struck first for the Hornets just over a minute into the game off a pass from Adam Peeler (Worcester, Mass.). Ian Pelkey (Milton, Vt.) found a clear path to the goal on a defensive miscommunication with 8:43 on the clock to score with a man down to put the hosts up 2-0.

Both teams went scoreless for over 16 minutes until Bick found Spencer Aubin (Sharon, Mass.) for a man down goal with 7:42 on the clock in the second quarter. Aubin tallied two more goals, one in a man up situation on a pass from Shea Jones (Hull, Mass.) and the other on a pass from Pelkey, to put the Hornets up 5-0 with 5:04 left in the first half.

Johnathan Wilcox (Palmyra, Maine) put the Terriers on the board with 3:34 on the clock to bring the score to 5-1 going into halftime.

Colby Blondin (Colchester, Vt.) found the back of the net for the Terriers for the first goal of the second half to put the score at 5-2.

However, the Hornets put up three more goals before the end of the third quarter, two by Jones and one from Pelkey, to go up 8-2 heading into the final stanza.

Zachary Carey (Exeter, N.H.) cashed in for his first goal of the day with 13:33 left before Leo Myers (Bath, Maine) answered with a man up goal for the Terriers almost three minutes later.

Jones found Aubin for his fourth goal of the game to stretch the lead out to 10-3 with 7:57 on the clock and Timmy Scanlon (Richmond, Vt.) would finish out the scoring with 4:34 left to produce the 11-3 final score.

Aubin finished the day with four goals and two assists to lead the way for the Hornets. Jones added two goals and three assists along with four ground balls while Pelkey recorded two goals and two assists with three caused turnovers. Brandon Hunter (Glastonbury, Conn.) led the defense with four ground balls and three caused turnovers. Shane Morin (Salem, N.H.) received the win in goal with four saves, splitting time with Marcus Bessette (Pembroke, N.H.) who made eight saves.

Blondin tallied a goal and an assist for the Terriers with seven ground balls. Conner Blair (North Hartland, Vt.) registered game-highs in ground balls and caused turnovers with nine and four, respectively. Connor Lamberton (Shohola, Pa.) made nine stops in net for the Terriers.