JOHNSON, VT. – The Thomas College softball team ended their regular season with two North Atlantic Conference (NAC) victories at Johnson State, 7-2 and 6-5, on Sunday afternoon.

The Badgers go to 2-18 (1-9 NAC) while the Terriers move to 11-21 (7-5 NAC).

Thomas 6, Johnson 5 (8 Innings)

Thomas struck quickly in the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead on an RBI single from Courtney Veilleux (Sidney, Maine).

The offense for both sides was quiet until the top of the fourth inning when the Terriers tacked on four more runs to build a 5-0 lead. Bess came home on Meghan Stover’s (Bath, Maine) RBI single to start the scoring in the inning. Stover then scored on an RBI single to right field from Taylor. Taylor then stole second base allowing Lauren Guppy (New Sharon, Maine) to score from third on the throw. Veilleux hit an RBI single to left field to cap off the scoring in the frame.

Johnson was able to battle back in the home half of the inning with Hannah Leroux and Woodward scoring on a Thomas error to cut the lead to 5-2.

The Badgers rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. Anna Bingham’s double down the left field line brought home McRae before a two RBI single from Chamul tied the game at five.

Thomas was able to bring the placed runner around to score on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth to give the Terriers the lead, 6-5. Leroux was able to work out of a two out jam with runners at second and third after getting Lexi Colpack (Franklin, N.H) to fly out to first base to hold the Thomas lead to one.

Johnson was unable to answer in the home frame of the eighth and fell 6-5.

Chelsea Hale (Moreno Valley, Cal.) allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits, two walks and four strikeouts to earn the win. Haley Littlefield (Mount Desert Island, Maine) picked up the save after pitching a scoreless eighth. Leroux was given the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on 12 hits, three walks, and two strikeouts over eight innings.