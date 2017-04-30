JOHNSON, VT. – The Thomas College softball team ended their regular season with two North Atlantic Conference (NAC) victories at Johnson State, 7-2 and 6-5, on Sunday afternoon.

The Badgers go to 2-18 (1-9 NAC) while the Terriers move to 11-21 (7-5 NAC).

Thomas 7, Johnson 2

The Badgers got on the board in the bottom of the first when Abby McRae scored on an error to give Johnson the 1-0 lead. The Badgers were unable to cause any more damage, as Thomas pitcher Sydney LeBourveau (Jericho, Vt.) was able to get out of a jam with two runners on and one out.

Thomas answered back in the top of the second when Katie Taylor (Lebanon, Maine) drove in two runs on a triple to center field, giving the Terriers a 2-1 lead.

The Terriers increased their lead in the third on a Madison Bentz (Algonquin, Ill.) RBI double.

Johnson answered back in the bottom of the inning on a Cecilla Chamul RBI double to cut the Thomas lead back down to one.

Kayla Bess (Madison, Maine) extended the Terrier lead to 4-2 in the top of the fifth on an RBI double. The Terriers added two more in the sixth to take the 7-2 victory.

LeBourveau allowed two runs (one earned) on nine hits and three walks, while striking out four in seven innings to earn the win. Kaitlyn Woodward was tagged with the loss, allowing seven runs (two earned) on nine hits, no walks and three strikeouts.