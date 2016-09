At Johnson, Vermont, D.J. Nicholas and Nawfal El-Antri had two goals apiece while Tevin Reid had a goal plus an assist as Thomas College of Waterville rolled.

London Steede-Jackson, Ibrahim Moustapher, Josh Morrissey and Rasmus Loso added goals for 1-2-1 Thomas. Joakim Sternas saved all four shots.

Johnson State falls to 1-6. Gerrit Lane had 12 saves on 22 shots.