At Bucksport, the Golden Bucks outscored Sumner of East Sullivan 18-4 during the second quarter to pull away to victory.

Cassie Coombs and Breanna Coombs each scored 20 points for Bucksport.

Maggie Perry led Sumner with 14.

Sumner: Church, Bunch 1-0-2, Barnes 0-2-2, Young 1-0-2, Young 1-0-2, Desjarden, Hutchins, Young 1-1-3, Perry 6-2-14

Bucksport: Craig, Jack, Jellison 3-2-8, Cassie Coombs 4-3-3-20, Breanna Coombs 5-2-4-20, Hjelle, Erickson 0-2-2, Colson 0-1-1, Stevenson 1-0-2

Sumner 4 8 11 23

Bucksport 7 25 43 55