At East Machias, Jaiden Veal led the Raiders with 18 points and 13 rebounds in the victory.

Caitlyn Lyons added 15 and River Hodgdon added 9 for Washington Academy. Paige Richardson chipped in with 7 points and 8 rebounds.

Ashley Young led the Tigers of East Sullivan with 10 points and 8 rebounds.

Sumner 8 15 15 27

Story continues below advertisement.

WA. 16 36 48 64