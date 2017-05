At Searsport, Charlie Spiegel, Ben Powell and Barrett Grant combined to pitch a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts, as the Vikings picked up the win.

Grant led the Searsport offense with a double, single, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Spiegel had two singles.

Cameron Nault singled for Sumner. Issiac Christiansen compiled 10 strikeouts.