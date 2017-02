At East Millinocket, Justin Thompson and Chris King each recorded a double-double to lead No. 6 Schenck of East Millinocket past Sumner of East Suillivan.

Thompson had 28 points and 14 rebounds along with eight assists and King had 28 points and 10 rebounds. Travis Thompson added 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

For Sumner, Colby McLean had 23 points, Kyle Brooks 13 and Issiac Christiansen had 11.

Schenck 11 44 67 85

Sumner 9 12 31 52